Hebron governor says Israeli forces withdrew from West Bank city

Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin announced on Monday the completion of Israeli military withdrawal from the entire occupied southern West Bank city, confirming that Palestinian security forces have assumed full control and that families displaced during the 10-day operation may now return to their homes.

Palestinian control restored

Dudin stated that "Palestinian security forces have taken full control of the area following the Israeli withdrawal," adding that families forced to leave their homes could now return safely. "Relevant authorities and Palestinian security forces are monitoring developments on the ground and working to provide the necessary conditions for residents to return safely," the governor said.

Operation triggered by attack

The Israeli military launched its operation in Hebron on October 23 following a shooting attack by two Palestinians that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed the two attackers and imposed widespread closures on the city and surrounding villages, seizing homes in the Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha areas and converting them into military posts.

Displacement and damage

During the 10-day operation, Israeli forces forcibly displaced more than 3,300 Palestinians — particularly in Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha — and demolished 15 homes and other structures, according to the Hebron Governorate. The operation also involved demolitions of commercial properties and damage to infrastructure, disrupting local education and causing significant economic losses.