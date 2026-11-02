Carlson calls Netanyahu ‘clever & completely stupid’

US commentator Tucker Carlson has criticized ICC-wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli leader accused Hamas of interfering in Israel’s election.

Carlson said Hamas had been devastated in Gaza yet Netanyahu still claimed it somehow had the power to rig a vote, calling that a desperate line from someone he described as a buffoon.

“Everyone’s like, oh Bibi is so smart, he’s an idiot. Bibi’s always been stupid, very clever and cunning and feral, but dumb,” he said.