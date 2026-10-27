Ben-Gvir boasts of cutting Palestinian prisoners’ food

🍽️ Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has showcased food items to highlight restrictions on meals provided to Palestinian detainees, claiming credit for reducing their rations.

In a video message, Ben-Gvir moves plates containing meat, sweets, nuts, baklava, knafeh, fruit and pita bread across his desk. He says lamb, nuts and seasonal fruit are no longer included in the detainees’ meals. Referring to Palestinian prisoners as people whom he falsely claims murdered girls and babies, he dismisses potential criticism from left-wing figures and the media, saying they can call him the “Minister of Pitas” or the “Minister of Olives”.

“I am proud that I took all of this away from them,” Ben-Gvir says in the video.