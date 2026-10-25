Indian woman criticises Modi gov’t over Israeli visitors

🇮🇳 A woman in India has criticised the Modi government for allowing Israeli soldiers to visit the country, arguing that some Israeli visitors have served in military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. In an interview, she argued that some visitors were involved in genocide and war crimes and said Israeli-only establishments were emerging in parts of India.

She also referred to a video showing an Italian woman being denied entry to a restaurant or Chabad house. The woman argued that such incidents reflected exclusionary practices and a hierarchy within Indian communities. She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was unlikely to act because of its close ties with Israel, urging ordinary Indians to challenge these practices when encountering Israeli visitors in Dharamshala and Dharamkot.