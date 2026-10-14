16:11, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
Modi calls India “mother of democracy” amid crackdown
🇮🇳 🗞️ ⚖️ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India as the “mother of democracy” during a Bloomberg economic forum in New Delhi, despite criticism of his government over the detention of peaceful protesters and restrictions on freedom of expression. The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported that at least 35 journalists covering anti-government demonstrations were arrested within 48 hours over the weekend.