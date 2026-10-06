Protesters lie down outside Israeli embassy in Seoul

Near the Israeli embassy in Seoul, demonstrators lay on the ground in a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Palestinians, as part of an event condemning three years of war in Gaza. The protest continues a pattern of near-daily demonstrations held outside the embassy in South Korea's capital since late 2023.

The timing coincides with heightened protest activity expected globally around the third anniversary of the genocide's outbreak, with Seoul named among the cities anticipating larger-than-usual demonstrations. Organizers of the long-running Seoul protests have said their aim is to keep public attention on the war and maintain pressure on both the Israeli and South Korean governments.