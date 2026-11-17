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Hollywood actor and producer Richard Gere has called for an immediate halt to the violence in Gaza and for the ceasefire to be upheld.

Gere described the situation in the Palestinian enclave as heartbreaking, saying entire neighbourhoods had been reduced to rubble, families had been separated and children were growing up surrounded by fear and violence instead of love and hope.

He also voiced support for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, urging continued backing for the organisation as powerful forces, he said, were trying to stop its humanitarian work.