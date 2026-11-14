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An illegal Israeli settler has hailed the heavy storms and flooding that left the tents of displaced Palestinians in Gaza under water.

She called the downpour a “baptism” the territory needed before Jews move in to settle there.

“Before the holy, pure Jews of the people of Israel go to settle in Gaza, Gaza needs a baptism... I guess it’s time, isn’t it?” she said.