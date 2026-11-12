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At COP31, Palestinian Director General of Projects and Climate Change in Environment Quality Authority Samer Kalbona highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the impacts of climate change are compounded by occupation, destroyed infrastructure and a severe lack of shelter.

Warning that winter floods are intensifying the suffering of Palestinians, Kalbona called attention to the devastating consequences of climate change on vulnerable communities.