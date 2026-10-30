Israeli actress says on live TV that she’s no longer proud to be Israeli

Israeli actress Hili Goldenberg said on a live television program that she no longer feels proud to be Israeli, believing at the time that the conversation was not being broadcast.

Goldenberg, born in 1954, said it took around ten years after 1967 for her generation to understand what she described as “the sin of the occupation,” and listed growing religiosity, settlers, “Jewish terror” and arrogance among its results.

“Everything happening now is a result of the occupation,” she said.

As the host tried to turn the conversation to cinema and her new roles, she asked whether they had been on air and, when told they had, objected and said she was leaving, explaining she had thought the exchange was off-screen.