Retired colonel warns Israel’s ‘geography’ would change in 24 hours if it attacks Türkiye

🇹🇷 Retired Turkish General Staff colonel Dr Çağlar Özer warns the genocidal Israeli regime against any physical confrontation with Türkiye, including a missile strike on the NATO member, in a live broadcast.

“If Israel loses its mind and does something crazy that brings it into physical contact with Türkiye, if it says, ‘let me fire a missile at a NATO member, let me open a front against Türkiye,’ then 24 hours later Israel’s geography changes. And Turkish commanders go and drink their morning coffee in Tel Aviv. I am saying this openly and clearly,” he said.