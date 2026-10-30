Influencer lists items Israel has blocked from entering Gaza for 19 years

A social media influencer has responded to those who call Hamas terrorists by reading out a list of goods that the Israeli regime has kept out of Gaza over the past 19 years.

Her list ranged from anesthesia, oxygen tanks, cancer medication, wheelchairs and insulin pens to baby formula, nappies, meat, eggs, coffee, crayons, books, soap, blankets and wedding dresses. She said more than 430 food items alone had been banned for 2 million people.

She went on to ask what to call a government that keeps food from children and medicine from hospitals, describing the blockade as collective punishment and a siege.

“Labels don’t matter. Lists do,” she said.