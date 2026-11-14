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Turkish artist and activist Dr. Kemal Sağlam staged a performance outside the Trabzon City Art Museum in Türkiye, portraying the ordeal of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Hanging in mid-air in a blood-stained medical coat and keffiyeh beneath an effigy of ICC-wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, Sağlam repeated the doctor’s words, “My crime is being a doctor in Gaza,” and called for his urgent release.

Abu Safiya has spent 685 days in Israeli prisons, enduring torture and life-threatening detention.