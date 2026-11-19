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Tempers flared in the Knesset as lawmakers voted to install Matan Kahana as its Speaker.

Far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recorded Arab members on his phone while directing racist insults and accusations at them, prompting a sharp Arabic-language response from MK Ahmad Tibi.

“My shoe is better than you,” Tibi told him.