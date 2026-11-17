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Sikandar Khan, a Muslim man from Aurangabad in India’s Bihar state, died after being beaten at a private hospital where he had offered to donate blood for a patient, a woman from the Dalit Hindu community.

An argument broke out over the woman’s care at KP Memorial Hospital, after which Khan was reportedly shut inside a room and attacked with iron rods and sticks. Those accused of carrying out the assault include the hospital’s operator, Dr. Ranjit Yadav, and his brother, along with employee Saurabh Kumar and several others.

Khan was later moved to Patna’s Medanta Hospital and succumbed to his injuries there on November 14.