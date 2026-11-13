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At COP31, Kaaro Harry Neeti, Secretary to the Minister for Environment of Kiribati, calls for urgent international support as climate change threatens the future of Pacific island nations.

Highlighting Kiribati’s vulnerability to rising sea levels and worsening climate impacts, the speaker urges major countries to recognize the challenges faced by small island communities.

COP31 is seen as a crucial platform to amplify their voices, strengthen global cooperation and secure support for countries on the front lines of the climate crisis.