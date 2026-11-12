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At COP31 currently underway in Türkiye’s Antalya, the head of Uzbekistan’s department of international cooperation Otabek Babamuradov highlighted the growing environmental cooperation with Türkiye, announcing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration through joint projects, development programs and the exchange of expertise between the two sides. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to advancing international cooperation on environmental protection and climate-related challenges.