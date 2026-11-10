Indian villagers lie face-down on ground while decorated cows pass over them
At the Gaay Gohari festival held in Dasai village, Madhya Pradesh, Hindu participants lay face-down on the ground and allowed decorated cows and bulls to walk over them. The ritual is rooted in the belief that lying beneath the animals brings prosperity and health. A comment on the post noted that the four-legged animals appeared more mindful than the participants, trying not to step on them.
You have reported this comment as spam. Your request is being reviewed.