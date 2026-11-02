Trump threatens to give Iran 'the hammer' at rally

'The hammer' threat

US President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his warning of potential military action against Iran, telling a campaign rally in Iowa that while he hopes to avoid further bloodshed, Washington may ultimately be forced to deliver what he described as "the hammer" to Tehran. Speaking to supporters ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, the 80-year-old Republican framed his current restraint as a humanitarian gesture rather than strategic weakness.

"And the only reason why I'm not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can," he said, adding that this patience has limits. Trump told the crowd that despite his desire to prevent casualties, the situation may require harsher measures. "But at some point we're going to have to give them the hammer," he stated, without specifying what form such action might take or offering a timeline for potential military operations.

Regional tensions

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have persisted since the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during his first term, with the two nations coming close to open conflict on several occasions over uranium enrichment activities and Iranian support for regional militias. The remarks in Iowa add to months of escalating rhetoric between the two capitals, which have remained at odds over Iran's nuclear program and regional influence in the Middle East.