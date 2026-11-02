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Japan urges US troop discipline after second Marine arrest in Okinawa

Japan urges US troop discipline after second Marine arrest in Okinawa

Yenişafak English AA
11:59, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:06, 02/11/2026, Monday
AFP
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Japan urges US troop discipline after second Marine arrest in Okinawa
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Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Monday that Tokyo has demanded Washington strictly enforce discipline among military personnel after a US Marine was arrested for alleged drink driving during a nighttime curfew imposed following another serviceman's indictment on murder charges.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Monday that Japan has urged the United States to strictly enforce discipline among its troops after a Marine was arrested for alleged drink driving during a curfew imposed following another serviceman's murder indictment in Okinawa.

Second arrest during curfew

The latest incident occurred on Saturday when a Marine was detained for allegedly driving under the influence, Koizumi told reporters. "We requested that the US side strictly enforce discipline among its personnel, implement effective measures to prevent a recurrence, and ensure full compliance with the nighttime curfew," he said.

The curfew imposed last month required all troops to be back on base or at an off-base residence from midnight to 5:00 am. "We want them to take (the incident) seriously," Koizumi added.

Murder indictment preceded restrictions

The restrictions followed the indictment last week of a 20-year-old Marine accused of murdering a woman in Okinawa. The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that the suspect allegedly strangled the woman from Naha with a telephone cord in a hotel on October 3.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told lawmakers days after the woman's death that the government had lodged a strong protest with the United States, urging their "full cooperation with the investigation" and "strict discipline among US military personnel," according to officials.

Okinawa base controversies

The United States maintains approximately 54,000 military personnel in Japan, the majority stationed on the southern island of Okinawa. Crimes committed by US personnel have long strained relations between the close security allies and reignited local opposition to the heavy American military presence.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said officials were reviewing the off-base code of conduct for US troops following the alleged killing. The existing policy, updated in 2024 after a string of sexual assaults by US personnel, includes a ban on servicemembers drinking in public off base between 1:00 am and 5:00 am or entering bars during those hours.

Titles :shinjiro koizumiokinawaus marinesjapan-us relationssanae takaichius military bases japanokinawa curfew
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