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Melania Trump announces end of Oleshky ceasefire after 800 evacuated

Melania Trump announces end of Oleshky ceasefire after 800 evacuated

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08:40, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:00, 02/11/2026, Monday
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Melania Trump announces end of Oleshky ceasefire after 800 evacuated
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US First Lady Melania Trump announced on Sunday that a humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky has successfully concluded after nearly 800 civilians were evacuated from the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city, expressing hope that the cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv would serve as a foundation for broader peace efforts.

US First Lady Melania Trump announced on Sunday that a humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky — a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region — had successfully concluded, with nearly 800 civilians evacuated during the five-day pause in fighting that began on Oct. 27 and ended as scheduled on Nov. 1. "The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people," Trump wrote on the social media platform X.

She commended Moscow and Kyiv for their "leadership and cooperation" during the operation. The first lady expressed hope that the initiative would contribute to broader peace efforts between the warring nations.

Officials explore further initiatives

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed that the ceasefire ended after both sides honored their commitments, allowing aid to reach the city and civilians to depart safely. He noted that the effort was coordinated by the US first lady and carried out in partnership with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

"It is important to maintain this mechanism of cooperation so that we can continue helping people and saving lives," Lubinets said. He added that he and Lantratova are now exploring opportunities for further humanitarian initiatives. Trump echoed this optimism, stating: "I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations."

Titles :melania trumpoleshkyukrainerussiadmytro lubinetsyana lantratovahumanitarian ceasefirekherson region
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