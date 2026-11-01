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Israel completes war preparations for renewed Iran confrontation

Israel completes war preparations for renewed Iran confrontation

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10:43, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:04, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Israel completes war preparations for renewed Iran confrontation
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Israeli military finalizes preparations for renewed war with Iran as US Central Command chief presents Trump with attack options. Diplomatic efforts continue via Qatar.

Air exercises

The Israeli air force has conducted flights involving dozens of fighter jets and refueling aircraft in Syrian and Iraqi airspace toward Iran’s borders, rehearsing potential attack routes more than once, the newspaper said. The exercises have taken place as part of broader preparations that have moved beyond planning stages.

Gen. Brad Cooper presented military options to Trump during a meeting attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, it added. Ten US military transport aircraft have arrived at Israeli air bases in recent days as part of an airlift delivering military equipment to the region.

Strategic calculations

Citing unnamed political sources, the newspaper reported that Israeli leaders do not control the decision to launch the confrontation, which hinges on whether Trump pursues an agreement with Tehran or resumes attacks in coordination with Israel. A key dilemma is the absence of clear US strategic objectives, as aerial attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities would not necessarily bring down its government or change its policies, the sources said.

They suggested Washington could use military threats to pressure Tehran into accepting an agreement on terms more favorable to the US. The sources warned that fighting could spread to Lebanon if Hezbollah joined the confrontation, prolonging the war and placing additional pressure on Israel’s air defenses.

Diplomatic channels

Alongside the military preparations, reports cited by the newspaper indicated progress in indirect US-Iranian contacts mediated by Qatar, aimed at paving the way for direct negotiations. Those discussions would cover Iran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and economic incentives for Tehran, with China and Russia potentially serving as guarantors of an agreement.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, before a ceasefire was reached in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July amid stalled negotiations.

Titles :israelirandonald trumpbrad coopermiddle eastqatarhezbollahstrait of hormuzus central commandyedioth ahronoth
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