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Iran says no official decision made to change nuclear doctrine

Iran says no official decision made to change nuclear doctrine

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10:44, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:05, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Iran says no official decision made to change nuclear doctrine
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Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran has made no official decision to change its nuclear doctrine despite public pressure.

Nuclear Stance

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei stated on Monday that Tehran has not officially decided to alter its nuclear doctrine despite mounting demands from lawmakers and the public following recent attacks on Iranian facilities. "So far, no official decision has been made by the government or the Supreme National Security Council to change the nuclear doctrine," Rezaei told the semi-official Tasnim News Agency. He said the calls for a policy shift emerged after attacks targeted Iranian facilities despite extensive inspections and the installation of online monitoring cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rezaei noted that a new letter conveyed through American intermediaries had reached the Foreign Ministry and undergone preliminary review, though Tehran had not yet formulated a response. "The noticeable change in the tone of this letter compared with previous correspondence demonstrates the consolidation of the Iranian nation's power and victory," he said.

Negotiation Conditions

Rezaei stressed that Iran's seven conditions for any agreement remained unchanged, explaining that additional demands had expanded the list beyond seven items. "After these conditions have been fully implemented, other issues, such as nuclear commitments and Iran's continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, can be negotiated in a second stage, provided Iran's nuclear rights are fully recognized," he said. He noted that extensive IAEA inspections over more than two decades, alongside numerous documents and reports, had demonstrated the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities.

Strait of Hormuz

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei said Iran's conditions established its management of a shared corridor through the waterway, with all traffic passing under Iranian supervision. The remarks followed a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials that Vice President JD Vance had sent a message to Rezaei at President Donald Trump's direction to revive peace talks, though Trump denied this and said Vance's role was limited to facilitating medical supplies. The comments come amid mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan to revive negotiations, with Washington and Tehran having signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait on June 18 that stalled over security disagreements.

Titles :mohsen rezaeiiran nuclear programsupreme national security councilstrait of hormuzjd vancedonald trumpiaeaqatar mediation
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