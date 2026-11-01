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Israel constructs roads to link military posts in southern Lebanon

Israel constructs roads to link military posts in southern Lebanon

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11:12, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:26, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Israel constructs roads to link military posts in southern Lebanon
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Lebanon's National News Agency reported Saturday that Israeli forces are constructing new roads through mountains and valleys to connect military positions across occupied southern Lebanon, with the work spanning western and central sectors as US-sponsored talks ended without agreement earlier this month.

Construction across southern Lebanon

The Israeli army is building new roads through mountains and valleys in southern Lebanon to connect military positions across occupied territory, with construction spanning the western and central sectors alongside demolition operations, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The work extends through the western sector covering Naqoura, Yarine, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab, where the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon are deployed. In the central sector, construction is underway near Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun, with Maroun al-Ras overlooking the Israeli settlement of Avivim across the border.

Diplomatic efforts stall

The military activity follows US-sponsored military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel held in Tampa, Florida, on October 20-21. The meetings ended without an announced breakthrough or joint statement, although reports indicated both sides agreed to continue negotiations.

Disagreements persist over Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah. A framework agreement reached in June provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories in exchange for Lebanese army deployment and the disarmament of armed groups.

Continued violence

Despite the June agreement, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407.

More than 1 million people have been displaced by the violence since early March, according to ministry figures.

Titles :israellebanonsouthern lebanonhezbollahunifilisraeli armylebanon-israel relationstampa talks
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