Türkiye pushes problem-solving agenda at G20 foreign ministers meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Ankara advanced practical proposals to address global supply chain disruptions and energy security challenges during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, positioning Türkiye as a constructive actor seeking solutions rather than symbolic differentiation during discussions on regional crises.

Supply chain disruptions and energy security

The two-day gathering, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, convened as part of preparations for a G20 leaders' summit scheduled in Miami for December. Fidan told Anadolu and TRT that the meeting proved particularly timely given mounting pressures on international supply chains and growing bottlenecks in the Black Sea, Gulf, and Red Sea — strategically important waterways where disruptions are seriously affecting global trade networks. "Global supply chains have been severely disrupted. Discussions have taken place over how we might remedy or resolve these issues, and what the international community should do in this regard," he said, noting that such disruptions are driving up costs worldwide.

Constructive diplomacy over differentiation

Fidan stressed that Türkiye seeks to distinguish itself through substantive contributions rather than adopting positions merely to contrast with other nations. "Türkiye certainly attaches importance not only to our role as a mediator but also—and more importantly—to taking a stance that is distinct from that of other countries: one that is more constructive and focused on problem-solving," he said, adding that the approach prioritizes being useful rather than different for its own sake. "Türkiye puts forward truly serious proposals—both regarding practical solutions to existing problems and concerning the steps that need to be taken in a systemic sense to prevent such issues from recurring," he noted, acknowledging that discussions involving Russia and countries supporting Ukraine are "not always easy," particularly regarding the Black Sea situation.

Bilateral engagements and regional files

Alongside the main sessions, Fidan held bilateral meetings with representatives from more than half of the participating countries, including Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and officials from the UK, France, Germany, the European Union, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. The talks covered global challenges and regional developments, with particular attention to ongoing diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran and efforts to prevent Israeli expansionism. "Almost all countries are at the negotiating table. They have reached a consensus on preventing further conflict and ensuring that diplomacy is consistently given a chance," he said, stressing that the same approach should apply to Black Sea tensions.