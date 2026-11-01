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Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine to make 'significant sacrifices' for peace

Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine to make 'significant sacrifices' for peace

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10:04, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:27, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine to make 'significant sacrifices' for peace
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Moscow and Kyiv must make painful concessions to secure a peace agreement, warning that the prolonged war risks escalating into a wider regional conflict while compounding global economic strain through disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz and Black Sea shipping lanes.

'Significant sacrifices' needed

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Russia and Ukraine on Saturday to make "significant sacrifices" to secure a peace agreement, warning that the prolonged conflict has inflicted severe economic damage worldwide and risks escalating into a wider regional war. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Fidan said the economic and social costs of the war have become unsustainable, particularly for European nations. "These wars are no longer sustainable. Therefore, Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement that entails significant sacrifices," he said.

Economic toll and trade disruptions

Fidan warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has compounded the economic fallout from the Ukraine war, disrupting energy supplies and international trade. He noted that European industries had long relied on inexpensive Russian energy to support manufacturing and exports, and the breakdown of these connections has created far-reaching consequences.

The minister expressed concern over disruptions to Black Sea commercial shipping, stating that Russian and Ukrainian grain supplies are struggling to reach international markets. "Food security, in particular, is an incredibly problematic issue. It needs to be brought to a halt as soon as possible," Fidan said, adding that Ankara is conducting intensive diplomatic contacts to facilitate grain transportation.

Risk of wider escalation

Fidan voiced concern that the conflict could spread further if international efforts fail to stop it, noting that many feared scenarios have already materialized. "If we do not stop it, the conflict could expand further—a scenario we certainly do not wish to see," he said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Saturday as Ankara maintains its position as a diplomatic interlocutor with both warring parties.

Titles :hakan fidanrecep tayyip erdoganvolodymyr zelenskyyrussia-ukraine warstrait of hormuzblack sea graing20 atlanta
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