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Israelis demand Arab party inclusion in government as right-wingers seek new vote

Israelis demand Arab party inclusion in government as right-wingers seek new vote

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11:09, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:28, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Israelis demand Arab party inclusion in government as right-wingers seek new vote
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Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on Saturday evening to demand a governing coalition involving Arab parties, while right-wing activists staged counter-demonstrations calling for fresh elections and opposing inclusion of the Joint List and Ra'am in government.

Thousands of demonstrators converged on Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday evening to demand the formation of a new Israeli government including Arab parties, carrying signs reflecting the 67-seat anti-Netanyahu parliamentary majority secured in this week's elections.

Pro-partnership rallies demand Arab inclusion

Protesters carried signs reading "Through partnership and equality, we change the government" and "The people gave you their support — form a government now" before marching toward Rabin Square, Haaretz reported. Similar demonstrations occurred in Jerusalem's Paris Square, Haifa, Beersheba, and near the towns of Tira and Tayibe, with participants displaying placards marked "67" and "53" to denote the parliamentary balance between the opposition bloc and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allies.

Right-wing opposition and parliamentary deadlock

Hundreds of right-wing activists gathered at the same Tel Aviv location to oppose cooperation with Arab parties, chanting "Bibi is king of Israel" and "The people demand new elections," the newspaper said. Police designated separate areas for the rival demonstrations, though dozens of right-wing protesters entered the space allocated to the pro-partnership rally prior to the official start.

The anti-Netanyahu opposition holds 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset — 48 for Jewish parties and 19 for Arab factions — though most Jewish-led parties have rejected forming a coalition with the Joint List or Ra'am. Neither camp can secure the 61-seat majority required to govern without Arab party support or internal defections, and while Ra'am has expressed willingness to join a government, Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen said his party is "prepared to pave the way for removing Netanyahu's government."

Titles :israelbenjamin netanyahutel avivjoint listraamyousef jabareenknessetarab partiesisraeli elections
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