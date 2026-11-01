Israel's Eisenkot vows broad government after deadlocked election

Government formation bid

Israeli opposition Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Saturday he would seek to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest, outlining strict coalition conditions following Tuesday's inconclusive parliamentary election that left no bloc with a clear majority. He issued the statement after meeting opposition leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, according to Ynet.

"On the basis of these principles, I intend to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest," Eisenkot said. He pledged to coordinate with political partners to broaden their cooperation and prevent the need for a fifth election in two years.

Coalition conditions

Eisenkot reiterated four conditions for joining any future coalition: recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state; commitment to the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence; mandatory military, national or civilian service for all Israeli citizens; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities in Gaza must be dismantled. The former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff emphasized that high voter turnout and the challenges facing the country require immediate efforts to head off any need for another vote.

"The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles and is prepared to rise to the occasion," he said.

Legislative agenda

His immediate priorities include establishing a state commission of inquiry, introducing mandatory service for all citizens, expanding military personnel numbers, and improving benefits and recognition for those serving. He also pledged to repeal legislation associated with the government's controversial judicial overhaul.

"Don't let anyone mislead you: In Israel, it is the Knesset (parliament) that gives the government its vote of confidence, not the other way around," Eisenkot said. The remarks followed the announcement of final Knesset results, which gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc 53 seats compared with 48 for the opposition bloc and 19 for Arab parties in the 120-seat parliament.

Security policy

Addressing the possibility of further military action against Iran, Eisenkot said his support for operations before a new government takes office would be limited to direct threats. "Until the new government is formed, I will support military action only in response to direct and immediate threats against Israel that cannot wait until the government is sworn in," he said.

Neither main bloc secured the 61-seat majority needed to form a government on its own. "On October 27, the public had its say," Eisenkot noted. "The composition of Israel's next government must be determined solely by Israeli citizens, without outside interference or manipulation."