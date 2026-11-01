Home
World
Middle East
Israel's Eisenkot vows broad government after deadlocked election

Israel's Eisenkot vows broad government after deadlocked election

Yenişafak English AA
10:02, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:33, 01/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israel's Eisenkot vows broad government after deadlocked election
File photo

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Saturday he would work to form a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest, outlining four strict coalition conditions after Tuesday's deadlocked parliamentary vote left neither main bloc with the 61 seats needed to govern alone.

Government formation bid

Israeli opposition Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Saturday he would seek to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest, outlining strict coalition conditions following Tuesday's inconclusive parliamentary election that left no bloc with a clear majority. He issued the statement after meeting opposition leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, according to Ynet.

"On the basis of these principles, I intend to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest," Eisenkot said. He pledged to coordinate with political partners to broaden their cooperation and prevent the need for a fifth election in two years.

Coalition conditions

Eisenkot reiterated four conditions for joining any future coalition: recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state; commitment to the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence; mandatory military, national or civilian service for all Israeli citizens; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities in Gaza must be dismantled. The former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff emphasized that high voter turnout and the challenges facing the country require immediate efforts to head off any need for another vote.

"The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles and is prepared to rise to the occasion," he said.

Legislative agenda

His immediate priorities include establishing a state commission of inquiry, introducing mandatory service for all citizens, expanding military personnel numbers, and improving benefits and recognition for those serving. He also pledged to repeal legislation associated with the government's controversial judicial overhaul.

"Don't let anyone mislead you: In Israel, it is the Knesset (parliament) that gives the government its vote of confidence, not the other way around," Eisenkot said. The remarks followed the announcement of final Knesset results, which gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc 53 seats compared with 48 for the opposition bloc and 19 for Arab parties in the 120-seat parliament.

Security policy

Addressing the possibility of further military action against Iran, Eisenkot said his support for operations before a new government takes office would be limited to direct threats. "Until the new government is formed, I will support military action only in response to direct and immediate threats against Israel that cannot wait until the government is sworn in," he said.

Neither main bloc secured the 61-seat majority needed to form a government on its own. "On October 27, the public had its say," Eisenkot noted. "The composition of Israel's next government must be determined solely by Israeli citizens, without outside interference or manipulation."

Titles :gadi eisenkotyair lapidbenjamin netanyahuisrael electionisraeli politicshamasknessetjerusalem
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026