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US examining Türkiye's Black Sea grain proposal

US examining Türkiye's Black Sea grain proposal

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10:00, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:31, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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US examining Türkiye's Black Sea grain proposal
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington is actively reviewing proposals put forward by Türkiye and India to restore grain shipments through the Black Sea, stressing that safeguarding global food security remains essential despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Türkiye proposes Black Sea grain corridor

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington is examining proposals put forward by Türkiye to facilitate grain shipments through the Black Sea, speaking after a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta. Rubio told reporters that Ankara and New Delhi had presented ideas aimed at restoring the movement of agricultural goods disrupted by the ongoing conflict, noting that several countries are considering roles as potential guarantors.

"We are examining proposals, for example, that were forwarded to us ... from Türkiye in that regard," Rubio said, adding that Washington would welcome efforts to facilitate an arrangement. He cautioned, however, that such an initiative would not resolve the broader Russia-Ukraine war.

Food security 'doesn't solve the war'

Rubio emphasized that securing grain exports remains critical even as diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting continue, pointing to the severe impact of disrupted Black Sea trade on global food security, particularly in vulnerable nations. "It doesn't solve the war, but at least it solves a unique aspect of it," he said, stressing that maintaining agricultural shipments is essential despite the ongoing conflict.

Moscow-Washington channels must stay open

Addressing the wider conflict, Rubio defended maintaining open diplomatic channels with Russia, arguing that any negotiated settlement would require direct communication with both Moscow and Kyiv. "How can you have a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine if you don't have the ability to talk to both Russia and Ukraine?" he asked. "Putting everything else aside, it is always important that the United States and Russia have communications at some level because of the danger of escalation in the future," he added.

Titles :marco rubiotürkiyeblack sea grain corridorg20 atlantarussia-ukraine warfood securityus state departmentindia
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