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Turkish president warns Black Sea vessel attacks could escalate tensions

Turkish president warns Black Sea vessel attacks could escalate tensions

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09:56, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:24, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Turkish president warns Black Sea vessel attacks could escalate tensions
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea risk further escalation that serves no one's interests, as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul for talks on regional security and diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea could further escalate tensions in a way that serves no one's interests, as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul for talks on regional security.

Black Sea security concerns

Speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting, Erdogan said Ankara has been "actively" working to protect maritime safety and stability in the region amid intensified efforts to ensure safety in the Black Sea. "However, in parallel with the recent escalation, we are witnessing the conflict spreading into the Black Sea," he said. Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would continue to hold talks with both sides on restoring safety in the strategic waterway. "We cannot accept these attacks under any circumstances, regardless of who carries them out or what justification they may offer," he added, urging both parties to act responsibly and conduct themselves accordingly.

Diplomatic momentum

Erdogan expressed pleasure at welcoming Zelenskyy to Türkiye once again, lamenting that the fighting in Ukraine is continuing unabated and noting the widespread destruction caused by the war. He offered condolences to Zelenskyy for those who have lost their lives in the conflict. "We welcome the renewed momentum behind initiatives aimed at ending the war through diplomatic means, particularly through the efforts of US President Trump," Erdogan said. "Even at this stage, we maintain that there can be no losers in a just peace," he added, recalling that talks between Ukraine and Russia hosted by Türkiye had shown concrete results can be achieved through diplomacy. Ankara stands ready to make every possible effort to pave the way for peace, he stated.

Trade and partnership

The Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, calling Kyiv a strategic partner. The free trade agreement signed between the two countries in 2022 entered into force on October 1, representing an important milestone in bilateral economic relations and bringing them closer to a bilateral trade volume target of $10 billion. Erdogan voiced hope for fresh momentum in efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, helped by a possible deal over safety in the Black Sea, noting that Ankara intends to advance the process through discussions with Russia as well. Turkish companies that remained in Ukraine despite the war that began in February 2022 will play a significant role in the country's reconstruction, he said.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganvolodymyr zelenskyyblack seaukraine wartürkiye-ukraine relationsmaritime securityistanbul
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