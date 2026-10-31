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French students to renew school, university blockades Tuesday

French students to renew school, university blockades Tuesday

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17:30, 31/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 18:55, 31/10/2026, Saturday
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French students to renew school, university blockades Tuesday
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French student unions have called for renewed blockades of universities and high schools beginning next Tuesday, urging young people to turn out in greater numbers to demonstrate the legitimacy of their demands amid a third nationwide day of social action, according to BFMTV.

French student unions have called for renewed blockades of universities and high schools starting next Tuesday, spokespersons said Saturday, as anti-government protests continued across the country with authorities deploying 70,000 police nationwide.

Calls for escalating action

Sabrina Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, urged students to respond to the inter-union coalition’s call for fresh blockades. “We will block again on Thursday and then take part in the Nov. 5 demonstration called by workers who are going on strike,” she said, adding that students hope to turn out in greater numbers to show their demands are legitimate. Manon Moret, secretary-general of the National Union of French Students (UNEF), told BFMTV the government has yet to provide a concrete response to young people’s demands.

Security concerns

Saturday’s mobilization marked the third nationwide day of social action in three weeks, with around 350 events planned across France, according to the broadcaster. The government has described the demonstrations as high-risk, with authorities concerned about possible attempts to block the Paris ring road or target government buildings.

Police deployment

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 70,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed nationwide for the day. In Paris, the Council of State overturned an administrative court ruling — allowing the demonstration route from Bagnolet to Charenton to proceed.

Titles :sabrina kharbachmanon moretlaurent nunezunion etudianteuneffranceparisstudent protestsbfmtv
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