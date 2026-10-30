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German chancellor warns North Korea threatens freedom across Europe

German chancellor warns North Korea threatens freedom across Europe

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09:57, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:37, 30/10/2026, Friday
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German chancellor warns North Korea threatens freedom across Europe
File photo

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine's Donbas threaten freedom across Europe during his visit to Seoul.

Threat to European security

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday accused North Korea of threatening freedom across Europe by deploying troops to fight against Ukraine in the Donbas region, warning that Moscow's reciprocal weapons supplies to Pyongyang further destabilize the security landscape. Speaking alongside South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul following bilateral talks, Merz said Korea’s security is inseparable from Europe’s.

"This becomes tangibly clear when, for instance, North Korean soldiers fight against Ukraine in the Donbas, thereby threatening freedom across all of Europe," he said. "It also has consequences when, in return, Moscow supplies weapons to Pyongyang." The chancellor noted that Berlin and its European partners are pursuing diplomatic efforts to secure a just and lasting resolution to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Enhanced strategic partnership

Merz described South Korea as a key partner sharing democratic values and commitment to a rules-based international order. "We are therefore elevating our relations today to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership, because we share the immediate experience of what it means to live through geopolitical tensions and division," he said during the official press conference.

The upgrade reflects both countries' need for a strong network of partners amid global upheavals, covering security policy, economic cooperation, and geopolitical coordination, according to the German leader.

Advanced industries and technology

President Lee described Germany as South Korea's largest trading partner in Europe, announcing expanded cooperation in advanced industries including automobiles, batteries, and semiconductors. The two sides also committed to collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and space, alongside energy security and defense initiatives, he said in a post on X.

The leaders agreed to strengthen supply chain diversification and coordination on critical minerals, pledging continued efforts for "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula" and enhanced strategic alignment on international challenges.

East Asia tour

South Korea marks the final destination of Merz’s East Asian tour, which included stops in Singapore and Japan aimed at deepening security and economic ties with Indo-Pacific partners.

On Friday, the chancellor is scheduled to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula.

Titles :friedrich merzlee jae myunggermanysouth koreanorth koreaukraine wardonbaseast asia tourstrategic partnership
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