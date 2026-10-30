Pakistan PM hails 'two souls, one heart' Türkiye bond at Republic Day ceremony

Republic Day ceremony in Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described his country's longstanding ties with Türkiye as an economic powerhouse and thanked Ankara for its support during conflicts and natural disasters. Speaking at a ceremony marking Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, Sharif described the relationship as "two souls, one heart" and expressed hope for stronger ties between the two countries.

Sharif congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people, highlighting the countries' shared history and cooperation in defense, trade, investment and humanitarian assistance. "The fraternal bond between Pakistan and Türkiye runs deeper than Pakistan's own birth," Sharif said at the event.

Support during conflicts and disasters

Noting Türkiye's support following Pakistan's 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods, Sharif also praised Ankara's backing during the May 2025 conflict with India. "Last year, during Mark-e-Haq, when Pakistan faced flagrant aggression from India and our sovereignty was put to a grave test, Türkiye stood firmly by our side with unwavering commitment and dedication," he said.

Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq is Pakistan's official day of remembrance for the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. Sharif highlighted the Mecca Agreement, signed on Aug. 7, 2026, by Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, saying it strengthened trilateral cooperation.

Economic cooperation and investment

"It strengthens our collective deterrence and reinforces our shared commitment to regional peace and stability," Sharif said, reaffirming support for diplomacy, international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes. He also urged Turkish businesses to invest in Pakistan, citing its young population and economic opportunities.

Sharif referred to the planned President Tayyip Erdogan Special Economic Zone in Karachi, announced at a business conference in Istanbul in July. The project aims to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Islamabad and Ankara.