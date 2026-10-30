Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign customs data protocol

Presidents witness signing in Ankara

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov signed the additional protocol in the capital on Thursday, with Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev attending the ceremony. Mirziyoyev was visiting Türkiye to attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Electronic data exchange framework

The agreement establishes the framework for advance electronic sharing of customs data regarding cross-border vehicles and cargo. Officials said the system aims to accelerate customs clearance, reduce waiting times at border gates and enhance coordination between the two nations' authorities.

The Trade Ministry noted that the protocol will strengthen bilateral customs cooperation and support the harmonization of procedures. The measure is designed to ensure faster, safer and more sustainable bilateral and transit trade, according to the ministry.

Deepening trade ties

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating cross-border trade and streamlining operations for exporters and international transport operators. Ankara and Tashkent continue to expand economic cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States framework, with both capitals seeking to boost bilateral trade volumes.

Technical teams from the two countries are expected to convene in the coming months to implement the electronic data sharing systems. The customs protocol marks the latest effort to modernize border infrastructure and align regulatory standards between the Turkic republics.