Turkish president says Turkic world will strive for 'Turkish Century'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told leaders of the Organization of Turkic States gathered in Ankara that the Turkic world would strive to make the coming period the "Turkish Century" through solidarity and mutual respect. "I sincerely believe that, as the Turkic world, we will strive to make the coming period the Turkish Century through full solidarity, mutual respect and brotherhood," Erdogan said at the dinner reception marking the bloc's 13th summit.

Republic marks 103rd year

Erdogan also marked Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day during the gathering, describing the Republic as the common achievement and shared roof of 86 million people. "Just as the founding will of our republic brought seven powers to their knees 103 years ago and liberated this homeland from occupation, we are equally determined to eliminate those seeking to stand between us and our goals," he said, adding that the nation pledges to work with all its strength to raise the Republic above the level of contemporary civilizations.

OTS summit agenda

The Organization of Turkic States summit convened in Ankara on Thursday and Friday under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed." Delegations are expected to address regional cooperation and advance the Turkic World Vision 2040.

Established in 2009, the bloc comprises Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan as full members, while Turkmenistan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Economic Cooperation Organization hold observer status.