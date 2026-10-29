Turkish president Erdoğan meets Uzbek leader Mirziyoyev in Ankara

Bilateral talks in Ankara

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where the two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 13th Organization of Turkic States Summit. The leaders posed for photographs in front of their national flags and shook hands before proceeding to closed-door discussions on strengthening ties between Ankara and Tashkent.

Turkic States summit

Mirziyoyev arrived in Ankara to attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which brings together heads of state from across the Turkic world. The summit agenda includes discussions on regional economic integration, transportation corridors, and collective approaches to security challenges facing member states.

Cooperation agreements

Following their bilateral discussions, Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev were scheduled to attend a signing ceremony for multiple agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, according to Anadolu Agency. The documents cover trade facilitation, investment protection, and cultural exchange programs between the two countries, with officials expecting the accords to boost annual bilateral trade volumes.