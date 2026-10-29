Türkiye's Fidan to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta





Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to represent Türkiye at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on October 30-31, with diplomatic sources stating he is expected to deliver remarks regarding geopolitical tensions, energy security and international supply chains. Fidan is slated to speak during Friday's sessions, the sources said.

Gaza and Regional Tensions

Fidan is expected to underline the importance of intensifying international pressure on Israel in response to its ongoing attacks and uncompromising stance in Gaza. He will emphasize that these actions are undermining diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in the Palestinian territory, sources noted.

The minister will also address the dispute between the United States and Iran, stressing Ankara's hope for a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. He is expected to note that continued hostilities between Washington and Tehran are exacerbating vulnerabilities across the wider region.

Maritime Security Concerns

Fidan will point to attacks on vessels and energy infrastructure in the Black Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf region as threats to global energy and food security. He is expected to stress the vital importance of protecting freedom of navigation and ensuring security along strategic waterways, according to the sources.

Black Sea and Ukraine

Regarding the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan is expected to highlight the risks of possible expansion into new areas. He will note that Türkiye remains in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv in an effort to restore security in the Black Sea.

Fidan is also expected to underline that Ankara continues its efforts guided by the principle of regional ownership to help resolve existing disputes and strengthen security in its neighborhood. In this context, he will stress the importance of establishing constructive cooperation with international partners.