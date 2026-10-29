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NATO marks Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day with tributes

NATO marks Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day with tributes

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15:00, 29/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:15, 29/10/2026, Thursday
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NATO marks Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day with tributes
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NATO Headquarters in Brussels and allied commands worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye on Thursday with coordinated social media posts featuring Turkish military assets and messages of solidarity.

NATO Headquarters in Brussels and allied commands from Norfolk to Izmir marked the 103rd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye on Thursday with coordinated social media tributes featuring Turkish naval vessels, fighter jets, and special forces units.

Alliance-wide commemorations

The main NATO account shared photographs of Turkish Naval Forces submarines and warships on the social media platform X alongside the message: "We are NATO." The Allied Maritime Command posted images of warships navigating the Istanbul Strait, offering congratulations to allies and friends celebrating the national day.

Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum posted a message in Turkish stating: "The Republic of Türkiye shall endure forever." Allied Joint Force Command Norfolk added: "Happy Republic Day, Türkiye!" while NATO Allied Air Command shared a Turkish Stars jet photograph with the greeting: "Happy 29 October Republic Day!"

Host nation tributes

The Izmir-based Allied Land Command wrote: "Stronger together," and the Special Operations Forces Headquarters shared an image of Turkish parachutists with the text: "Join us in celebrating our Ally Türkiye as they commemorate the Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye." The commemorations recall October 29, 1923, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk proclaimed the Republic following the Turkish War of Independence.

Titles :natotürkiyerepublic daymustafa kemal ataturkturkish naval forcesistanbul straitbrusselsizmir
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