Türkiye marks 103rd anniversary of Republic Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led official commemorations at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on Wednesday as Türkiye marked the 103rd anniversary of the republic's founding with nationwide ceremonies and public gatherings. Turkish flags were hoisted at homes, workplaces, and public spaces across the country while municipalities hosted concerts and cultural programs for citizens gathered in parks and squares, according to Anadolu Agency.

In major cities, celebrations continued through evening parades and fireworks displays, with the capital Ankara serving as the focal point for official state ceremonies. The nationwide observance drew families to public spaces to honor the legacy of national sovereignty established nearly a century ago.

From empire to republic

On Oct. 29, 1923, Ataturk proclaimed the Republic of Türkiye, formally establishing a new political order founded on national sovereignty following the conclusion of the Turkish War of Independence. The Turkish Grand National Assembly elected him as the country's first president, consolidating the victory of the national movement against foreign occupation and partition attempts after World War I.

The republic emerged from a struggle led by Ataturk and the national movement to secure Anatolia against foreign forces, replacing the Ottoman Sultanate with a system where political legitimacy rested with the nation rather than hereditary rule. This transformation marked the definitive end of the imperial era and the beginning of a modern state structure.

Legacy of reform and sovereignty

The proclamation initiated a comprehensive program of reforms targeting Türkiye's political, legal, educational and social institutions, expanding public education and modernizing the legal system under Ataturk's leadership. These changes were intended to build a modern nation-state based on citizenship and reason.

On Republic Day, the Turkish nation commemorates the triumph of national independence and the principle that sovereignty belongs unconditionally to the people. The anniversary serves as an annual reaffirmation of the republic's foundational commitment to democratic institutions and national unity.