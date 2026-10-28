Turkish, French presidents discuss UN reform, climate summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral relations alongside regional and global developments during a phone call on Tuesday. Erdoğan told his counterpart that the next UN secretary-general should possess the vision and experience necessary to restore the organization as the center of multilateralism and to implement long-awaited reforms, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

UN reform agenda

The Turkish leader stressed that the incoming secretary-general must effectively steer the organization through complex global challenges while reinforcing its central role in international diplomacy. Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will complete his second five-year term on December 31, 2026, leaving member states one year to evaluate potential successors.

Climate summit invitation

During the conversation, Erdoğan formally invited Macron to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye, though specific dates for the conference were not disclosed in the official readout. Macron, for his part, congratulated Erdoğan on Republic Day, marking the 101st anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic on October 29.