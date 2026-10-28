Türkiye presents Digital Sovereignty Strategy to Cybersecurity Board

Digital Sovereignty Strategy unveiled

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday chaired the Cybersecurity Board meeting in Ankara where Türkiye's new Digital Sovereignty Strategy was formally presented, outlining ambitious targets to reduce foreign technology dependence and fortify national infrastructure against emerging threats, according to the Communications Directorate. The board convened to assess the implications of global geopolitical developments for the nation's cybersecurity environment and to review recent incidents that have underscored the evolving nature of modern digital threats.

AI and emerging threat landscape

Officials were briefed extensively on how artificial intelligence is transforming the velocity, scale, and sophistication of cyber attacks confronting national systems. The meeting assessed the specific risks posed by algorithmic manipulation and cognitive influence activities conducted through digital platforms, examining their potential impact on societal resilience and national security architecture.

Strategic priorities and implementation

The strategy document emphasizes "strengthening Türkiye's sovereignty in the digital sphere, reducing dependence on foreign sources in critical technologies, and developing national technology capacity," the Communications Directorate said in a statement. Board members identified the protection of critical infrastructure, enhanced cyber resilience, and technological independence as fundamental pillars of national security policy, stressing that digital sovereignty has become inseparable from territorial integrity.

Relevant institutions will implement strategy-aligned measures within their respective mandates, with progress subject to regular monitoring and assessment, the board decided. The meeting also underscored the necessity of enhanced interagency coordination to counter threats that spread rapidly across multiple sectors, reaffirming commitments to deepen collaboration between public bodies, private industry, and academic institutions in building a comprehensive national cybersecurity ecosystem.