Defense, foreign ministers meet TRNC premier in Ankara

Defense talks in Ankara

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hosted Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Ünal Üstel at the National Defense Ministry in Ankara on Monday for talks focused on bilateral defense cooperation and regional security matters, according to a ministry statement posted on the social media platform NSosyal. The meeting addressed ongoing security challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean and reviewed military coordination protocols between Ankara and the TRNC government, sources familiar with the discussions said.

Diplomatic consultations

Separately, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Üstel at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in the Turkish capital for consultations on political developments and diplomatic initiatives, the Foreign Ministry announced on NSosyal. Fidan emphasized Ankara's continued commitment to supporting Turkish Cypriot rights in international forums and strengthening ties between the two states, the ministry stated without providing specific details of the closed-door session.

Strategic partnership

The visits come amid ongoing efforts to reinforce strategic partnerships between Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Ankara since its establishment in 1983. Üstel, who assumed office in 2023, has pursued closer integration with Türkiye on economic and security files while advocating for international recognition of the TRNC.

Ankara maintains approximately 35,000 troops in northern Cyprus and provides substantial financial support to the territory's administration. Monday's meetings follow a series of high-level contacts between the two governments this year, underscoring the priority both sides place on coordination amid regional tensions.