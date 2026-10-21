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Carney visit marks 'new strategic relationship' with Türkiye: Envoy

Carney visit marks 'new strategic relationship' with Türkiye: Envoy

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12:03, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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Carney visit marks 'new strategic relationship' with Türkiye: Envoy
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Canadian Ambassador Marcel Lebleu told Anadolu that Prime Minister Mark Carney's Oct. 21-23 trip will formally launch a strategic partnership between Ottawa and Ankara, with energy cooperation and defense industry ties topping the agenda.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to Türkiye will mark the beginning of a new strategic relationship between the countries, Ambassador Marcel Lebleu told Anadolu on Tuesday. The Oct. 21-23 trip represents the first official visit by a Canadian head of government, Lebleu noted, adding that no Turkish president has previously made a state visit to Canada. He described recent talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as productive, emphasizing that both leaders share a vision of deepening diplomatic investment.

Strategic partnership launch

Lebleu said the primary objective of Carney's visit is to formally inaugurate a strategic partnership through a joint declaration and accompanying action plan. The framework will advance cooperation in energy supply — including Canadian gas exports — alongside nuclear collaboration and sustainable mining initiatives, he explained. "Türkiye is a country where we need to invest more," Lebleu stated, adding that he was referring to diplomatic engagement rather than purely economic investment.

Defense and trade expansion

Defense cooperation constitutes another key pillar, with Lebleu highlighting recent visits to Turkish firms ASELSAN and BAYKAR where he observed 10,000 engineers averaging 29 years of age. The ambassador confirmed that free trade negotiations will commence in November alongside an expanded air transport agreement that has facilitated 21 weekly flights. "Sovereignty does not mean doing everything alone," Lebleu said, adding that economic partnerships strengthen industrial sovereignty for both nations.

Regional stance and aid

On regional security, Lebleu emphasized that Ottawa continues to pressure Israel to step back from settlement expansion while maintaining support for a two-state solution. Canada recognized Palestinian statehood in 2025 and has provided 600 million Canadian dollars in humanitarian assistance since the conflict began, he noted. Ottawa expects to send 200 delegates to the COP31 climate conference in Antalya next month, Lebleu said, describing his efforts to learn Turkish as a symbol of deepening bilateral ties.

Titles :mark carneymarcel lebleucanadatürkiyeottawaankaraaselsanbaykarcop31free trade agreement
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