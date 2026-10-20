Zelenskyy raises Starlink limits, intelligence gaps with US senators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Thom Tillis on Monday, pressing Washington for explanations on intelligence gaps and satellite service restrictions affecting military operations along the front lines.

Intelligence and communications gaps

Speaking on social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces received no advance notice from partners before the first wave of Russian ballistic missile attacks struck the previous night. He added that speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield services continue to hamper operations across various frontline sectors. "No explanation for either of these issues has been provided to Ukraine by the American side," he said.

Air defense and sanctions

Tillis separately outlined the discussion on X, noting that Zelenskyy also raised alarms over delays in delivering air defense interceptors. "Degrading Ukraine’s satellite communications, weakening its air defenses and easing sanctions against Russia only embolden Putin and prolong this war," the senator wrote. He added that Zelenskyy reiterated his readiness to suspend strikes on Russian energy infrastructure if Moscow agreed to reciprocal restraint.

Congressional commitments

The Ukrainian leader's outreach comes as Congress faces mounting pressure to maintain support for Kyiv and its European allies through sustained sanctions and diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting settlement. Tillis emphasized that lawmakers remain committed to countering Russian aggression and those enabling the Kremlin’s war machine.