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Türkiye’s capital markets will continue on a stronger and healthier path once they are cleared of unhealthy structures, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Thursday, speaking about the ongoing investment fund investigation at a news conference. “Protecting our capital markets, which are a valuable part of our development process, is another important dimension of our perspective,” he said.

Savings and market safeguards

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek offered a similar assurance, saying nearly all the money withdrawn from the funds had moved into bank deposits. He described the shift as temporary and predicted that confidence and interest in capital markets would return.

An artificial intelligence (AI)-backed early warning system for market manipulation will be established under the Capital Markets Board’s (CMB) transformation project, Simsek added. He noted that the government is aligned with the Central Bank and ready to cut withholding taxes if necessary to keep Turkish lira savings attractive.

Payouts to investors

Yilmaz said total payouts under the ordinary and extraordinary fund liquidations will reach 199.25 billion Turkish liras ($3.93 billion) by Friday, which completes the ordinary liquidation phase. Of the 455,758 individual investors, 444,987 — or 98% — have already received at least one payment. Interim cash payouts of 1 million liras went to 21,723 investors, and that number exceeds 40,000 when in-kind payments are included.

No money came from the state budget or the Treasury, Yilmaz stressed, as all payouts were made from liquid fund assets, in-kind transfers and recovery accounts that have collected more than 45 billion liras. He added that the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and the Justice Ministry are working to repatriate illicit gains from abroad, while the State Supervisory Council has widened its audit alongside the judicial probe.

Officials will meet on Monday morning with umbrella organizations representing the real sector to address their demands, Yilmaz said. He dismissed speculation about early polls, stressing that elections will be held in 2028.

Prosecutors’ investigation

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the main part of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s fund investigation is complete and prosecutors have begun drafting indictments. The probes involve 638 suspects, including 138 remanded in custody, 300 under judicial control and 49 facing arrest warrants, he said.

Assets have been seized and bank accounts blocked for 550 individuals and 184 legal entities, according to Gurlek. A further 13 billion liras traced abroad has been frozen pending judicial efforts to repatriate the funds.

The probe will deepen as new names emerge from testimony by people who have confessed, Gurlek said. Prosecutors are assessing whether multiple criminal organizations are linked to Tera, Pusula, Katilimevim or other assets.

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