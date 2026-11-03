Türkiye logs record $25.9B October goods exports

Record October performance

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Tuesday that Türkiye achieved its highest-ever October goods export figure last month, with shipments rising 8.1% year-on-year to reach $25.9 billion. "The highest October export record was broken last month; our goods exports rose 8.1% year-on-year to reach $25.9 billion," Bolat said in a statement.

The robust monthly performance propelled annualized goods exports to $285.6 billion — an increase of $15.6 billion from the year-earlier period and above the government's $282 billion target.

Combined goods and services

Including services, total annualized exports reached $413 billion by the end of October, surpassing the authorities' $410 billion goal. "As of the end of October, total annualized goods and services exports rose to $413 billion," Bolat stated, adding: "We have exceeded our $410 billion target as of October."

The Trade Ministry released the figures as part of its monthly trade bulletin, showing the country's export momentum has outpaced annual targets with two months remaining in the year.