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Türkiye banking sector loan volume hits $586B mark

Türkiye banking sector loan volume hits $586B mark

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18:20, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:30, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye banking sector loan volume hits $586B mark
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The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency said total lending climbed to 28.64 trillion liras ($585.96 billion) as of Oct. 2, marking a 0.85% weekly increase in local currency terms, with commercial facilities dominating the portfolio and lira-denominated instruments accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total.

Türkiye's banking sector loan volume climbed to 28.64 trillion liras ($585.96 billion) as of Oct. 2, according to official data released by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), as lending activity continued to expand across both commercial and retail segments.

Currency breakdown and weekly growth

Total lending expanded by 0.85% from the previous week when measured in lira terms, the regulatory authority reported. Lira-denominated loans accounted for $374.05 billion of the overall portfolio, while foreign currency-denominated facilities comprised $211.91 billion, according to the weekly bulletin.

Commercial lending leads expansion

Commercial and corporate loans stood at $442.04 billion, representing the largest share of bank portfolios. Lending to small and medium-sized enterprises totaled $157.09 billion, while commercial installment loans reached $88.27 billion.

Corporate credit card receivables added $23.43 billion to the commercial total. Business property loans accounted for $897 million of the installment category, with vehicle financing at $8.26 billion and general-purpose commercial loans at $79.12 billion.

Consumer credit stabilizes

Consumer loans and personal credit card receivables together reached $143.92 billion. Housing loans comprised $17.25 billion of the $71.64 billion consumer lending total, while general-purpose borrowing stood at $53.53 billion and vehicle financing amounted to $860 million.

Personal credit card receivables totaled $72.28 billion, split between $27.23 billion in installment debt and $45.05 billion in non-installment balances. Consumer overdraft loans, included within the broader consumer lending figure, stood at $19.33 billion as of the reporting date.

Titles :bddkbanking regulation and supervision agencytürkiye economybanking sectorcommercial loansconsumer loanssme loansturkish lira
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