D-8, Malaysia discuss trade, TVET and halal economy in Istanbul

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation took part in the 10th TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Türkiye, on November 6 and 7, 2026, with Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood attending at the invitation of TRT World. The forum was held under the theme “A World Without a Center: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?” On its sidelines, the Secretary-General met Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Forum opened by President Erdoğan

Marking a decade of the event, the forum was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and brought together political leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, media representatives and experts from around the world. Sessions covered the evolving international system, Türkiye’s role as a multi-regional actor, conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, regional security and emerging security architectures, the geopolitics of connectivity, global economic headwinds and the impact of the energy crisis, emerging technologies, and the need for renewed international cooperation.

Talks with Malaysia’s deputy prime minister

In the bilateral meeting, the two sides reviewed Malaysia’s long-standing contribution to the D-8 process and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation within the organization. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood praised Malaysia’s active role as a founding member and its continued support for the D-8’s objectives and institutional development, and stressed the value of drawing on Malaysia’s economic strengths, experience and best practices. Discussions covered intra-D-8 trade and investment, financial connectivity, non-tariff barriers and private-sector engagement. They also explored practical cooperation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), food security, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and rural development, with emphasis on entrepreneurship, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

Halal economy and zakat proposals

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi proposed deeper cooperation in the halal economy and trade, and suggested exploring collaboration through the International Zakat Organisation (IZO) to support poverty alleviation, socio-economic empowerment and inclusive development.

Trade agreement, ASEAN links and 2027 milestones

The Secretary-General stressed the need to speed up implementation of the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and to turn the priorities of the D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 into results, especially the target of raising intra-D-8 trade to US$500 billion by 2030. He also pointed to the potential for closer economic links between the D-8 and ASEAN, building on Malaysia’s strategic position and regional connectivity. Looking ahead, he highlighted sustained high-level engagement by member states, the upcoming 12th D-8 Summit in Indonesia and the organization’s 30th anniversary in 2027 as opportunities to advance shared priorities and raise the D-8’s international profile.

Brief meetings with Turkish and international figures

During the two-day forum, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also briefly met several other participants: Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır; Prince Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; and Dr. Grace Naledi Pandor, former South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and Chair of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The D-8 said these contacts broadened its international engagement and outreach.