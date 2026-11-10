D-8, Malaysia discuss trade, TVET and halal economy in Istanbul

10/11/2026, Tuesday13:53

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife
Back

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

D-8, Malaysia discuss trade, TVET and halal economy in Istanbul

11:42, 10/11/2026, Tuesday
Yeni Şafak
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood attended the 10th TRT World Forum in Istanbul, opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and met Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the sidelines. They discussed intra-D-8 trade, the halal economy, skills training and rural development, while he urged faster implementation of the bloc’s trade agreement and its US$500 billion trade target for 2030.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation took part in the 10th TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Türkiye, on November 6 and 7, 2026, with Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood attending at the invitation of TRT World. The forum was held under the theme “A World Without a Center: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?” On its sidelines, the Secretary-General met Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Forum opened by President Erdoğan

Marking a decade of the event, the forum was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and brought together political leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, media representatives and experts from around the world. Sessions covered the evolving international system, Türkiye’s role as a multi-regional actor, conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, regional security and emerging security architectures, the geopolitics of connectivity, global economic headwinds and the impact of the energy crisis, emerging technologies, and the need for renewed international cooperation.

Talks with Malaysia’s deputy prime minister

In the bilateral meeting, the two sides reviewed Malaysia’s long-standing contribution to the D-8 process and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation within the organization. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood praised Malaysia’s active role as a founding member and its continued support for the D-8’s objectives and institutional development, and stressed the value of drawing on Malaysia’s economic strengths, experience and best practices. Discussions covered intra-D-8 trade and investment, financial connectivity, non-tariff barriers and private-sector engagement. They also explored practical cooperation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), food security, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and rural development, with emphasis on entrepreneurship, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

Halal economy and zakat proposals

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi proposed deeper cooperation in the halal economy and trade, and suggested exploring collaboration through the International Zakat Organisation (IZO) to support poverty alleviation, socio-economic empowerment and inclusive development.

Trade agreement, ASEAN links and 2027 milestones

The Secretary-General stressed the need to speed up implementation of the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and to turn the priorities of the D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 into results, especially the target of raising intra-D-8 trade to US$500 billion by 2030. He also pointed to the potential for closer economic links between the D-8 and ASEAN, building on Malaysia’s strategic position and regional connectivity. Looking ahead, he highlighted sustained high-level engagement by member states, the upcoming 12th D-8 Summit in Indonesia and the organization’s 30th anniversary in 2027 as opportunities to advance shared priorities and raise the D-8’s international profile.

Brief meetings with Turkish and international figures

During the two-day forum, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also briefly met several other participants: Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır; Prince Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; and Dr. Grace Naledi Pandor, former South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and Chair of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The D-8 said these contacts broadened its international engagement and outreach.




Titles :D-8MalaysiaIstanbulTürkiyeTrade
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

D-8, Malaysia discuss trade, TVET and halal economy in Istanbul
File photo
1/6
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet