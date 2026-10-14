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Türkiye-EU trade hits $233B as customs talks advance case-by-case

Türkiye-EU trade hits $233B as customs talks advance case-by-case

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12:27, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:30, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye-EU trade hits $233B as customs talks advance case-by-case
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Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said technical negotiations with Brussels are progressing on a case-by-case basis to modernize the Customs Union, citing record bilateral trade of $233 billion despite pending EU Council mandates.

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat told reporters in Brussels that technical negotiations to modernize the Türkiye-EU Customs Union are advancing on a case-by-case basis. Bilateral trade between Ankara and the bloc has surged elevenfold over the past three decades to reach a record $233 billion, making the economic partnership critical for both sides.

Customs Union modernization

Speaking during his latest visit to the Belgian capital, Bolat highlighted that Ankara has completed its bilateral analysis and enacted a new public procurement law in late July to align with European standards. "We're making progress on a case-by-case basis since the relevant issues have come up and authorities of the European Commission are conducting negotiations with us," he said. Bolat noted that while the EU Council has not yet formally mandated the European Commission to launch comprehensive modernization talks due to positions held by certain member states, technical discussions continue on e-commerce, investments and agricultural access.

Industrial regulations concerns

Bolat stated that intensive efforts have been underway for the past year to address restrictive provisions in the EU's draft Industrial Accelerator Act, warning that the legislation could disrupt integrated supply chains. The minister specifically cautioned that certain IAA provisions threaten future investments in the electric vehicle and automotive sectors. He added that officials are communicating Türkiye's expectations to Brussels to mitigate potential economic impacts from the proposed industrial regulations.

Digital trade coordination

The trade minister confirmed that Brussels is coordinating with Ankara on digital trade legislation, noting that Türkiye remains exempt from a newly implemented EU regulation imposing a €3 fee per package. Bolat said many European officials support including Türkiye in the "Made in EU" origin framework, though he acknowledged the EU's complex internal composition requires maintaining calm diplomatic engagement. He has conducted three official visits to Brussels in the past three months following five trips last year, expecting further positive developments from continued dialogue.

Titles :omer bolatbrusselseu-türkiye customs unioneuropean commissionindustrial accelerator actbilateral tradedigital tradeankara
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