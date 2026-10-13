The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye announced that Türkiye posted a current account surplus of $4 billion in August, while the 12-month rolling deficit stood at $42.1 billion and the balance excluding gold and energy registered an $8.2 billion surplus during the month.

Trade and services performance

The country's goods deficit reached $3.75 billion in August, official figures showed. Net inflows from the services sector totaled $9.7 billion, with travel revenues contributing $7.28 billion and transportation revenues adding $3.26 billion to the balance.

Investment flows and reserves

Direct investment recorded a net inflow of $141 million during the month, as non-residents posted a net inflow of $719 million. Portfolio investments registered a net outflow of $1 billion, while official reserves increased by $7.14 billion over the same period, according to the central bank.